Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, March 15th

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WBRE/WYOU-TV: Dozens of people are evacuated from an apartment building in downtown Wilkes-Barre due to a fire. Plus, a barn is destroyed in a fire. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos