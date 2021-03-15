Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, March 15th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: Dozens of people are evacuated from an apartment building in downtown Wilkes-Barre due to a fire. Plus, a barn is destroyed in a fire. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
by: Kelly ByrnePosted: / Updated:
WBRE/WYOU-TV: Dozens of people are evacuated from an apartment building in downtown Wilkes-Barre due to a fire. Plus, a barn is destroyed in a fire. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.