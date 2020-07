WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club is looking to round out the weekend on the right foot. A hot day followed by a cool night at the drive-in to help out local firefighters.

Many across the nation and the region? Excited to have baseball back and some form of normalcy. With the return of drive-in theaters? Well, it was a good idea to round out the weekend with a viewing of 'The Sandlot'.