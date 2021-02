PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have responded to a shooting on West Bergh Street in the Hudson section of Plains Township. Three people are dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide that happened on Monday morning.

Neighbors say they heard about a dozen shots fired. Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker tells Eyewitness News, a dispute over shoveling snow turned violent just before 9:30 a.m.