HAZLETON,LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- On the heels of Valentine's day, children, part of Brandon's Forever Home will get new boots. It's all thanks to Dream Builders, a project group part of Leadership Wilkes-Barre.

"They were in dire need of some winter boots and rain boots and everything for a lot of the children that they serve," Nick Marinelli, a member of Leadership Wilkes-Barre, said.