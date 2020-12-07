Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, December 7th

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced the creation of a Crimewatch page for his office, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement such as Lock Haven City PD, Pine Creek Twp. PD, Lamar Twp. PD, Mill Hall Borough PD, Renovo Borough PD and the Woodward Twp. PD.

These pages allow the public to submit tips to police, look at recent arrests and most wanted lists, check on recent and nearby crimes and receive alerts on the above through the mobile Crimewatch app or email.