OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The body of a man found in the Lackawanna River just off of Lonesome Road in Old Forge has been identified as 46-year-old Tarrence K. Hendley of Steelton, PA.

Fingerprints and dental records were used to determine his identity. Autopsy results were inconclusive but no foul play is suspected.