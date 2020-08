EDWARDSVILE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Gabriella Elizabeth Long, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to third degree murder for the April 2019 death of her 71-year-old grandfather Joseph Monka in Edwardsville.

Three others were also charged in Monka's death. Mercedes Hall, 16, and Christopher Cortez, 20, have also pleaded guilty to third degree murder. Devin Cunningham, 21, is awaiting trial.