HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The magnitude and pressure of the COVID-19 crisis is making even the strongest people question their sanity at times. But now there's a group reaching out the only way they can during these stay-at-home orders. Online.

Our main job is to keep the public in the know with the latest vital information. Every once in a while we get to shine a light on efforts that help keep heads raised in this time of uncertainty and spirits high for the holidays.