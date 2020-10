MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department responded to a home on Snowshoe Court in Mount Pocono just after 2:30 a.m. Friday, and found two deceased adults who suffered gunshot wounds.

According to a release from the police department, they responded to a call of a man bleeding from his shoulder and acting strange. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased man in a bedroom of the home. A deceased woman was also in the same bedroom. Another man was located in the same room, and was flown from the scene.