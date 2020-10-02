Eyewitness News Webcast: Friday, October 2nd

WBRE/WYOU-TV: Former Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright is expected to be sentenced today. Plus, five people are displaced after a fire in Luzerne County. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
by: Kelly ByrnePosted: / Updated:
WBRE/WYOU-TV: Former Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright is expected to be sentenced today. Plus, five people are displaced after a fire in Luzerne County. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.