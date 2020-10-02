Eyewitness News Webcast: Friday, October 2nd

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials in Luzerne County met with U.S. Attorney David Freed on Thursday to review investigatory findings into military mail-in ballot issues within the county.

In the meeting, it was confirmed that the time period for ballot concerns in the county was limited to the time a temporary seasonal worker was employed, between the dates of September 14-16. According to Luzerne County Manager David Pedri, there were no issues prior or after those dates.