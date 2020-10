EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania is a key battleground state and it took center stage Thursday night with the future of energy and fracking creating a few tense moments.

"He was against fracking. He said it. I will show it to you tomorrow. I am against fracking. Until he got the nomination, went to Pennsylvania and then he said 'but you know what Pennsylvania, he'll be against it very soon because his party is totally against it," President Trump said.