SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) While the Lackawanna County NAACP is not yet accredited, it has not stopped them from being active and on the front lines of social injustice.

Earlier this week we brought you developments in the termination of two Scranton police officers for racist behavior. The mayor and police chief have gone on the record to ensure the public that things like this are being addressed and will not stand in the Electric City.