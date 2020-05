LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A Scranton man is facing felony charges after police say he provided drugs to a Springbrook Township man which were the cause of his death.

According Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore, police began an investigation into the heroin/fentanyl overdose death of Thomas Osborne of Springbrook Township in March 2020. Toxicology results for Osborne indicated morphine and fentanyl were the cause of his death.