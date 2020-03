OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Weddings, parties and other gatherings have had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Local venues are doing everything they can to work around this crisis.

"We have a ton of customers who are life-time customers that have done events with us for years. Some are booking with us for the first time. But we want you to know that we'll work with you in any way we could," Said George Pachucy, Co-Owner of The Regal Room in Olyphant.

At Lake Wallenpaupack, Silver Birches had to postpone their biggest spring event, Wally Wine Fest, until November.