STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A 22-year-old Pen Argyl man is charged nearly two years after a triple-fatal accident near the intersection of Route 209 and Shaffer's Schoolhouse Road in Stroud Township in September 2018.

According to a press release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, Ryan Smith is charged with murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle, and involuntary manslaughter, among others. Three people were killed in the crash.