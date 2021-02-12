Eyewitness News Webcast: Friday, February 12th

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Pennsylvania's growing veteran population of more than 750,000 face unique challenges, especially when they hang up the uniform.

Vets come in all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. But no matter if you put in 4 years or 40 on active duty, 6 years or a lifetime in the reserve; when you get out, the world is that much different.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of veteran suicides a day, across the nation, has dropped from 22 to 20. It is a small victory in a major issue facing those who have put their lives on the line or volunteered to leave home for their country.