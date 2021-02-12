Eyewitness News Webcast: Friday, February 12th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting. Plus, we’re learning more about the victim in a hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
