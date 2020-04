DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Geisinger has updated its visitation policy and is extending non-urgent surgeries until April 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While inpatient visitation remains limited, delivering mothers can have one person or family member present. Exceptions for visitors have also been made for patients who are medically unstable, patients who are at the end of life, patients who are minors, patients undergoing surgery and patients with caregivers.