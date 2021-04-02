Eyewitness News Webcast: Friday, April 2nd

WBRE/WYOU-TV: A fire in Hazleton displaces at least 10 to 12 people. Plus, slick conditions on the roadways lead to several crashes across our region. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

