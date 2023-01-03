STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was the investigation into the gruesome killings of four Idaho college students that caught the nation’s attention. After 19,000 tips were submitted to police a break in the case led to the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in the Poconos Friday.

Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and burglary for the deaths of four university of Idaho students. An extradition hearing is scheduled here in Stroudsburg today at 3:30 pm.

Kohberger’s counsel Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason Labar says he plans to waive his extradition hearing and is ‘eager to be exonerated.’

A statement released on behalf of Kohberger’s parents reads in part ‘let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother.’

Kohberger is a native of the Poconos and was most recently studying for a PH.D in criminal justice at Washington State University.

According to Pleasant Valley School District documents he worked for the district in 2021 as a part-time security officer and is said to have graduated from the high school.

Eyewitness News spoke to an old running partner of Kohberger who says he was rattled by the news.

“I looked at the picture and I couldn’t believe who it was. It was Bryan Kohberger. I would text him and be like ‘hey you wanna go for a run’. We’d go for 6/7 mile runs at night so when I saw who it was I was just like in complete shock, it was so close to home,” said Schyler Jacobson.

Kohberger is currently at the Monroe County Correctional Facility where a judge has denied bail. Stay with Eyewitness News as we continue to follow this developing story.