SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A section of Elm Street in Scranton is closed as a heavy police presence converges on a home.

A “Hazardous Device and Explosive Unit” team is also on the scene.

Police are staging at McNichol’s Plaza Elementary School.

Police on the scene have not spoken about what the situation is.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.