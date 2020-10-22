Experts: Not enough known about coronavirus to plan for herd immunity

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s hard to find anyone who’s not extremely frustrated with the situation we’re in-between masks, shutdown orders a society rocked and we’re all looking for answers.

Recent briefings with the White House and coronavirus taskforce indicate a commitment to ‘herd immunity’.

A concept that Dr. Alex Benjamin, with Lehigh Valley Health Network, says is when between infections and vaccinations; A population is internally protected.

He added it’s less of a strategy to get through a surging pandemic and more of waiting for a disease to run its course with much more to understand about coronavirus.

“The strategy of herd immunity, without having a vaccine available, is going to be disruptive, chaotic, it’s going to lead to a lot of mortality and it’s not a feasible strategy when we know that we know we’ll soon have access to a vaccine.”

With a vaccine, presumably, on the horizon? Dr. Benjamin says at that point we can start to look more at the concept of herd immunity.

For now, there’s too much to learn about the pandemic, almost a year later. Something as simple as a re-infection rate not being fully understood… That could mean herd immunity is not achievable and we’re just waiting for the worst.