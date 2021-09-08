Exclusive: Families of victims speak out after ‘serial killer’ pleads guilty

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday in court, Judge Vough told Harold David Haulman III “you are evil” and it was his job to make sure Haulman could never hurt another person.

Haulman was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole. He pleaded guilty to the brutal murders of Erica Shultz and Tianna Philips.

In a confession letter to his wife, Haulman admitted to killing Tianna Phillips, of Berwick, on June 13, 2018. Haulman told Luzerne County detectives he picked up Phillips from her friend’s house, drove her to a remote area, and bludgeoned her to death. Her family did not know what happened to her until the confession and her remains were never found.

Police say Haulman met 26-year-old Erica Shultz of Bloomsburg online and killed her in a wooded area off Hobbie Road in Butler Township, Luzerne County in December 2020.

“He took three precious and beautiful young women from this world. After today he’s going to be forgotten and rot in a cell while our sisters, their light and their beauty is going to shine on forever,” Emily Corbin, sister of Erica Shultz.

