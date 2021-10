NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy rainfall over the last few months has impacted the pumpkin harvest for several farmers in Luzerne County.

Many pumpkin patches have become soggy with excessive rainfall. However, Pumpkin Hill Produce has had a boom in pumpkin numbers.

Thanks to efficient drainage, they’ve seen some of their best pumpkins in years.







Meteorologist Thomas Battle has the story on the rain’s impact tonight on Eyewitness News.