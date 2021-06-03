Ex-boyfriend charged in connection to death of Northumberland County woman

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz. Swartz was found badly injured along the 1400 block of Arch Street in Coal Township on May 21.

Stephen Kruskie, 26, of Mount Carmel is being charged with homicide.

Police say Swartz and Kruskie, her ex-boyfriend, were arguing in his Jeep Cherokee when Swartz tried to exit the vehicle. They say Swartz was dragged by the vehicle before being run over by the back tires.

Stephen Kruskie

According to the police report Kruskie left the scene leaving Swartz in the roadway. She died several days later on May 25.

Kruskie is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle and other related charges.