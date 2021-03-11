‘Everything but COVID’ – medical lessons learned one year later

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – 365 days. That’s how long it’s been since the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

A year later, physicians like Allison Brodginski from Geisinger and others across Northeast and Central Pennsylvania say it’s been about COVID-19 all year, but we’ve been able to look at lessons learned in many different aspects.

“Definitely makes you think about your health a little different than I think we did, you know, last year at this time.”

And so many have. The last 365 days have been spent learning about COVID-19 from medical professionals across the globe.

It’s brought on economic stress to so many industries, radical changes in the way we send our children to school, and taken loved ones away.

What it has also done, according to some of the same medical professionals, is made people take a closer look at so many different aspects of their health.

Things like regular screenings for different conditions, heightened alertness when it comes to viruses and infections we knew about well before ‘coronavirus.’

Doctor Bodginski and Luther Rhodes from LVHN, say things like the flu season have been kept historically in check this year.

“People are masking where social distancing schools have been closed offices have been close people are now working from home so we’re not congregating”

“We’re not out of the woods yet, we’re going in the right direction. And that’s helpful, but we can’t let our guard down, and then suddenly have change in behavior set us back.”

Sexually transmitted infections are believed to be up but despite losing track of data with people not coming into the office, there’s work being done to help diagnose and treat those and other conditions from home.

One of the biggest things the last year has boosted is an increased appreciation for telemedicine.

It’s not for everyone in every situation, but between seeing a doctor by way of the internet and attention now being paid in different fields? It’s been a rough year, but there’s hope.