EMS provider tests positive for COVID-19 in Pike County

DIGMANS FERRY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Pike County EMS provider has tested positive for COVID-19, the Delaware Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps has confirmed.

The provider started showing symptoms on March 21 and was immediately taken off scheduled shifts, according to the Corps. They were tested positive on March 23 and is exhibiting mild symptoms.

“We do expect more providers to test positive for COVID-19 though-out the County,” said Kyle Wright, Incident Commander and Captain at Delaware Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps (DTVAC). 

Multiple providers from different local agencies are still awaiting test results, others are self quarantining after experiencing mild symptoms.

