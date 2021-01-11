EMS, community providers, school nurses, etc. eligible to get vaccines through Geisinger

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger is expanding COVID-19 vaccines available for Phase 1A healthcare workers at community-based vaccine centers in central and northeastern PA.

Healthcare personnel can book their appointments online and bring their healthcare related identification, license or certificate, to their appointment.

Those who qualify according to the state’s 1A phased plan include:

• Clinical personnel in school or university settings

•Chiropractors

• Contracted healthcare personnel not directly employed by a health care facility

• Dentists and dental hygienists

• Direct support professionals

• EMS

• Medical students and trainees

• Non-Geisinger providers and their staffs

• Nurses, nursing assistants

• Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material

that can transmit disease

• Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians

• Phlebotomists

• Physicians

• Technicians

• Therapists

Those who haven’t been cared for by Geisinger before or don’t have Geisinger Health Plan insurance, can set up an account by calling 570-284-3657.