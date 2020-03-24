Employee at Lowe’s in Wilkes-Barre Township tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, customers walk toward the Lowe’s store in Saugus, Mass. Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.05 billion. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer/File)

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An associate at Lowe’s in Wilkes-Barre Township has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson with the company has confirmed.

“The store has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines, and in an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on paid leave,” Pedro Chen, public relations senior analyst for Lowe’s Companies, told Eyewitness News.

According to Chen, the associate last worked on March 19 at the 501 Arena Hub Plaza. That location remains open.