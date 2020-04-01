Employee at Freeland Post Office diagnosed with COVID-19

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An employee at the Freeland Post Office located at 702 Main Street has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the USPS confirmed.

“We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Freeland Post Office but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available,” Karen Mazurkiewicz told Eyewitness News.

Mazurkiewicz says the diagnosis has been confirmed by the Department of Health and the USPS is following their guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization agree that there is currently no evidence that the novel coronavirus can spread through mail and packages.