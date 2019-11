WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Emergency response personnel are on scene at a vehicle rollover on Interstate 81 Southbound.

A section of 81 South has been closed following an accident that occurred just before 3PM on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple ambulances have been called to the scene but we have not received word on how many victims there are.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.