Elk Lake School District begins hybrid learning

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After planning all summer, students and teachers are heading back to school in-person or online. With a hybrid model in place, the Elk Lake School District student body will be experiencing both types of education.

Inside the district’s elementary school, things are looking very different heading into the fall. Plastic surrounds each desk, hallways are marked with X’s and signs are hanging on the walls to remind students about social distancing.

“It’s okay to be socially distant but we don’t want to be emotionally distanced from kids and when they came in the building everybody’s heart went to the right spot and we’re just excited to have students back,” Marc Weisgold, Elk Lake Elementary School Principal said.

Weisgold says the emotional connection is among the reasons the district decided to start with a hybrid learning plan, allowing students back into the classroom. Half of the K-12 student body, of more than 500 will be at school while the rest will be at home online.





With hybrid learning, students are divided into two groups, A and B. Those groups will be learning in-person two days a week, following by online learning the remaining three days of the week. The groups alternate and when coming school, different grades enter through different doors.

“That helps mitigate and bottle necking on our entrance and we’ve increased staffing out front to provide supervision as students come in,” John Warnero, Principal of Elk Lake Junior and Senior High School said.

According to Warnero, all students and staff are required to wear face coverings and he says, students are doing it well.

“They’re doing a phenomenal job of following all the procedures and protocols that we have in place for them and when they are not sure they ask for help and assistance,” Warnero said.

Weisgold says the environment is due to the staff focusing to prove and education during these uncertain times.

Elk Lake School District officials say a cleaning is done after school each day and a deep clean is conducted every two days between groups. They hope to resume full-time in-person learning soon.