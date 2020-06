WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A wanted man from Elk County was located by police in Luzerne County on Friday.

Police say that Adam Curci, 32, from Saint Marys, was located in the basement of a residence on North Broad Street in West Hazleton.

Curci was wanted by Saint Marys City Police Department for crimes committed in November of last year including robbery, assault, and reckless endangerment.

Curci is being held in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.