Eligible unemployed individuals to receive $300 extra weekly benefit

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eligible unemployed individuals will be receiving an extra $300 weekly benefit through Pennsylvania’s implementation of the federal Lost Wages Assistance program (LWA), Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak announces Friday.

According to Oleksiak, individuals who apply and qualify will begin receiving their payments as early as September 14. The federal government requires that only individuals who are fully or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 disruptions may apply for the additional benefit.

To qualify for the extra $300 weekly, the LWA requires that individuals already be receiving at least $100 a week from one of the following programs:

Regular Unemployment Compensation (UC);

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC);

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA);

Pennsylvania Extended Benefits (EB);

Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation (STC); and

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA).

Those that are recieving benefits as part of a qualifying program, with the exception of PUA and Shared Work, will need to apply for LWA by certifying one time only that their unemployment is due to COVID-19. PUA claimants do not have to apply because they previously certified they were unemployed due to COVID-19 and will receive payments automatically. Employers in a Shared-Work program must provide the required certification on behalf of all participating employees.

Beginning after 6:00 a.m. on September 6, 2020, claimants who need to complete the certification process should visit www.uc.pa.gov/cert and log in using their PIN.

LWA payments will be made for the previous claim weeks below:

August 1, 2020;

August 8, 2020;

August 15, 2020;

August 22, 2020; and

August 29, 2020.

Individuals who may qualify for LWA but have not yet received payment for an approved week from a qualifying program are still encouraged to apply.

The temporary LWA program runs through December or until the federal funding is depleted. Pennsylvania will make public announcements when the final payment date is known.