DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A recycling event is drawing huge crowds at the Viewmont Mall on Saturday.

Electronics Manufacturer HP is hosting an electronics recycling event today at the mall in Dickson City offering free disposal of large electronics like TV’s and Computers.

Sources at the scene tell Eyewitness News that the wait time can be over an hour.

The event is scheduled to go until 1 PM today.