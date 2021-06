EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Edwardsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Police say Frankie Billips is wanted on charges of terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, strangulation and two counts of simple assault after an incident on Rice Avenue.



Courtesy: Edwardsville Police Department

Anyone with information on Billips’ location can call 911 or send a private message to the Edwardsville Police Department’s Facebook page.