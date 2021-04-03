‘Easter Eggstravaganza Trunk Hunt’ held in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Easter Bunny was at an event in Wyoming County on Saturday.

That’s where the Centermoreland United Methodist Church put on an Easter egg hunt with a socially distant twist.

Instead of finding and picking up Easter eggs, children used their eyes to find prizes in an Easter-themed trunk hunt game of I-Spy.

Members of the community say it was a welcome reason to celebrate spring.

“The community has come out even though it was quite chilly this morning, it’s a beautiful, bright sunshine day. I think everyone is thrilled the kids are excited, the Easter Bunny is here and it’s just a great way to see each other after a long winter closed in and not seeing many people,” said Sara Lupinski of Centermoreland.

Lupinski says despite the cold, attendance for the Easter Eggstravaganza was about the same as other years.