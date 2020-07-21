East Stroudsburg University to go online only in Fall

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many schools are being faced with tough decisions on how to go back to class this upcoming school year. One university in our area has made its decision.

East Stroudsburg University has decided for this upcoming fall semester to do completely online schooling for their students. This comes after months of trying to decide if they’d do in-person classes, a hybrid, or all online.

The decision to go online for fall was to keep all students, staff, and faculty safe. Some students will be on campus this upcoming semester for different labs or practical’s, but it will be extremely limited to the number of students per classroom.

Last semester the University had to make the decision to go online to finish the school year as cases of coronavirus kept rising in PA. It was a tough decision to make in the middle of the semester as some professors were not used to teaching in an online setting. The school gave their professors a week to get acquainted with the new teaching style and finished out the year online.

As East Stroudsburg University President Marcia Welsh says, the decision to go online for fall was to help prevent this from happening again.

“It just became too much concern about not just our students but our faculty and staff. So we thought it’d be best to let everyone know we were going online for fall. Focus the faculty on doing the very very best they can doing online teaching rather than preparing for this in case we do this. It became too much and so I think to protect everybody it was best for us to go online for the fall.”

The staff at East Stroudsburg University will reconvene when the time gets closer to see if they will begin in-person classes for their spring semester.