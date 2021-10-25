East Stroudsburg University distributes $7.5M in emergency funds to students

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— East Stroudsburg University (ESU) has distributed their third round of pandemic funding to students — totaling $7.5 million, according to the university.

The emergency funds were part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP). It provided, nationally, $39.6 billion to high education to assist students with learning through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are trying to help students with emergencies and pandemic-related costs such as WIFI, laptops or housing,” said Kary Tejeda, ESU director of financial aid. “We understood students were laid off — many work in service jobs or the hospitality industry. These funds helped them cover their rent.”

Eligible students were awarded a few hundred dollars to a maximum of $3,500.

“It’s important for students to know that these are not loans, they are tax-free student aid grants. There is no requirement to pay this money back. That is a huge benefit to students,” said ESU’s Chief Financial Officer, Donna Bulzoni.

Unlike previous funding cycles, students did not have to go through a full application process, according to the university.

A fourth round of funding is not expected at this time.