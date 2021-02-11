Early morning snow causes traffic issues, restrictions

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The roads Thursday morning in southern Luzerne County are still seeing a lot of pain from the snow.

Eyewitness News has been tracking several crashes and road restrictions in the area.

Earlier this morning crews were on the scene of a crash that shut down I-80 eastbound in the vicinity of White Haven for a little more than two hours State Police told us no injuries, luckily.

Currently, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting trucks to the right lane on Interstate 81 from I-78 up to I-80 Luzerne/Schuylkill County Line.

It’s a reminder of the extra precaution you’re going to need to take when you’re getting ready for your morning commute.

It’s just that much more to think about if you have to get the kids to school if you have to get to work if you have to do any traveling earlier today make sure to give yourself plenty of time, clear off the cars completely, and stay safe out there.