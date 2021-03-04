Early morning fire sends two-year-old to hospital in Schuylkill County

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire that broke out at a home in McAdoo early Thursday morning sent a two-year-old to the hospital.

According to McAdoo Fire Chief Robert Leshko, the fire broke out around 3:26 AM at a multi-unit-home on East Jackson Street. The fire was in the walls between units 131 and 129.

Three residents who lived in the building were safely evacuated. A two-year-old was taken to Lehigh Valley Hazleton, for smoke inhalation, they are expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.