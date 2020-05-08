Eagle Lake injunction dissolved

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As a result of a hearing held Friday morning, an injunction to close the Eagle Lake Community Association has been dissolved.

In a release to community members, the Board of Directors and management said the community is open to all owners.

The directors want to note that all previously established guidelines on social distancing and other health-related mandates are still in effect.

Eyewitness News spoke to community members earlier this week who felt they should be able to enter Eagle Lake safely and maintain social distancing.

Covington Township officials held a board meeting over a zoom call Thursday night.

Over ninety concerned residents and property owners signed on to voice their concerns about an injunction that was filed by the township against the Eagle Lake Community Association May 1st.