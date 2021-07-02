Duryea police looking for person who stole train horns valued at $5K

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Police in Duryea are looking for the person they stole two horns from train engines parked in the borough last weekend.

According to police, two horns/hornblasters from two separate engines were removed and stolen between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 26.

The engines were parked on the tracks near Petro Gas on York Avenue in the borough.

Security video from the area shows a man with a thinner build walk along the tracks to the engines from the Boyland/McAlpine side of a wooded area, police said.

“The male climbs up the engines and removes the bolts and steals a red Nathan P3 and a black Nathan K5LA train horn/hornblaster,” the report stated.

The value of the horns is reported to be approximately $5,000.

Police ask anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crime contact the Duryea Police Department at 570-457-1721 ext. 2 or the Duryea Police Tip Line at 1-833-DPD-TIPS.