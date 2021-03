EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to PIAA District II Chairperson Frank Majikes, the Dunmore School District has announced it is withdrawing from participation from several sports in the PIAA District II postseason.

Majikes says effective immediately, the boys and girls basketball and swimming teams will no longer participate in competition for the rest of the season due to COVID related issues.

Check back with Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.