Dunmore mural drawing attention

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Scranton-based muralist is in the process of adding an image on a well traveled road in Lackawanna County.

Mural artist and illustrator Eric Bussart tells us, “it’s going really well. We got a scene, sort of like a mish-mash of different, different scenes. We have the Nay Aug Falls, and then that tunnel right near there, right, coming out. And then we have an old vintage train that would have been active in this area.”

The mural along South Blakely Street in Dunmore is expected to be completed early next month.