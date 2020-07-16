Drug operation snares suspended police officer

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A suspended Pittston Township Police Officer has been charged in connection with an undercover drug investigation.

Todd Houghtlin, 50, once worked with the Pittston Township Police Department but was suspended in January. In May, the Kingston Police Department began an investigation into a street gang involved in drug trafficking in Luzerne County. This investigation ultimately led them to a residence in Plymouth where officers say they saw a man obtaining drugs and handing them over to another individual, later identified as Houghtlin.

Investigators say Houghtlin was arrested Tuesday morning along with three other people by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force. Court documents show he was in possession of 50 bags of fentanyl, a loaded pistol and allegedly identified himself as a police officer.

Houghtlin is now facing a felony drug charge, one count of carrying a firearm without a license and two related misdemeanors.