Drive-in COVID vaccination opening in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials in Columbia County have cleared the way for the state’s largest fairgrounds to be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The Bloomsburg Fair Association, Columbia County EMA and Columbia County commissioners have coordinated to approve the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds as a drive-in COVID-19 vaccination site.

But officials here in Bloomsburg say despite their efforts, a lack of communication from the department of health has left the county on standby.

“There’s no coordination. There’s no telling us when we’re going to get vaccines, how they’re going to do it. It’s just… It’s really, really frustrating,” said Chris Young, a Columbia County commissioner.

As they prepare to turn one of the state’s iconic fairgrounds into a drive-in vaccination site, officials say they’re frustrated by the lack of guidance.

“How do you develop a plan, when the Department of Health is not sharing any information with you about when that vaccine will become available?” said Young.

That plan — to open up the fair’s hundreds of acres for drive-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

County EMA Director Jennifer Long says the fairgrounds, already used this fall for drive-in COVID testing, is ideal from a logistical perspective.

“It’s very nice because it’s such a large area, and it’s very centrally located in Bloomsburg. Everybody in the county knows where it is, even the surrounding county people know where the Bloomsburg Fair is located.”

But unlike the COVID-19 testing, which will return to the fairgrounds in February, Long says that extra space will serve a second purpose.

“The first time you get a shot for the vaccination, you have to wait 15 minutes. So we needed a big area to be able to have people wait that 15 minutes, to make sure people don’t have a reaction or some sort of issue.”

Columbia County Sheriff Tim Chamberlain praised what he feels has been community problem-solving.

“The Bloomsburg Fair, being a private organization, wants to be a good member of the community, wants to help. That’s why we felt this was a great location to have the testing and the vaccinations.”

The fair’s cancellation last year means they were dealt an 800-thousand dollar blow. Chamberlain says that makes it fitting that the grounds be used to help eradicate the virus and help preserve the commonwealth’s largest fair in 2021.

“We have maintenance staff that are on full time, we have office personnel. So we do have a lot of expenses year round, that it’s hard to pay for when we don’t have a fair,” said Chamberlain.

Chamberlain added once that they receive specifics from Harrisburg regarding the vaccine’s availability, the drive-in vaccination site could be ready in a matter of days.

Eyewitness News reached out to the state Department of Health, who responded: