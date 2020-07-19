Drive-in church festival welcomes hundreds

SUMMIT HILL, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — While many churches have cancelled their annual bazaars and festivals due to the coronavirus pandemic, one church found a way to go forward with their fundraiser while keeping attendees safe.

A contact-free festival was held in the parking lot of St. Joseph Parish of Panther Valley, giving people the chance to enjoy their favorite summer foods and support the church.

“Just because you can’t do something the way you used to, doesn’t mean you can’t do something different,” Father Allen Hoffa, a pastor at St. Josheph Parish of the Panther Valley told Eyewitness News.

A line of cars stretched from the parking lot of the church. Hundreds of people came out during the three day event.

“Today we’ve probably already seen 100 people come through and they’re backed up all the way throughout the street so we’re gonna keep processing them through,” Hoffa said on Sunday. .

Hoffa says this is the biggest fundraiser for the church and the community always comes out to support them. Throughout the years, it’s been no stranger to adversity.

“The last three years there’s bee something. Two years ago we had torrential downpours, people were standing ten deep in lines for food. Last year, it was excessive health, people were standing ten deep. This year COVID-19.”

Attendees like Ed Kruczek and Dan Delpira say the festival helps bring the community together, especially during uncertain times.

“It’s great. It’s good they were able to do something for the church. It’s a shame they were’t able to have their usual festival but this is the next best thing,” Kruczek said.

“It brings life into the community. You know people get to see each other that you haven’t seen all year long which you look forward to at this festival,” Delpira said.

The festival wrapped up at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.