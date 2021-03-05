DPW declares open season on area potholes

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Changes in the winter weather mean PennDOT and public works crews are out in full force looking to fix potholes.

This is Pennsylvania, where some on social media would argue the state flower is an orange cone sticking out of a pothole.

DPW crews tell us that while this year is a bit different and the weather has been more unforgiving than years past, some things stay the same.

A recent study by analysts at ‘QuoteWizard says deteriorating road conditions cost the average Pennsylvania driver more than 600 dollars a year. That means everything from alignments to popped tires and everything between you and the pavement out on the roads.

In order to avoid a big auto repair bill, it’s going to mean paying extra attention to the road out ahead, driving slower in known problem areas, and understanding that crews are working to make sure these wholes don’t get worse.

Checking in with Dunmore DPW’s foreman mike judge, he says not only are they trying to start their patches, but they don’t have the full fleet available.

That’s because snow isn’t out of the question just yet and most trucks are set up for plowing and salt.

“Some of these holes are two feet deep and they don’t take long. Once you get a cold day, and then it warms up and the hole is full of water? Every time a car hits it gets bigger.”

The best advice Judge has is to be patient as he and crews like his work over the next couple of months to get as many holes patched.