Dozens of residents wake up to smashed car windows for Christmas in Lycoming County

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Lycoming County are trying to figure out who smashed between 40 and 50 car windows in Montoursville Wednesday night into Thursday.

Montoursville Police released security video of what they say seems to be a female smashing car windows on North Washing Street in the borough. Other reports of damage were called in from Arch Street, Jerry Street and Arthur Road. Police also tell Eyewitness News that there were other reports of vandalism in surrounding communities.

Along with Montoursville Police, state police, Williamsport Police and Loyalsock Township Police departments are also investigating similar incidents.

Based on the video, police say the vehicle looks like a white Chevy Eqinox and are asking the public to come forward with any additional video footage or information on this incident.

Anyone with information can send a message through the Montoursville Police Department Facebook page or call 570-368-2488 or 570-433-3166.