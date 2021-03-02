Downed utility lines cause sporadic blackouts across the area

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Downed utility lines from high winds overnight have caused sporadic power outages across large parts of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to PPL’s outage map, at the time of this publishing, over 1,000 residents are without power across Lackawanna, Monroe, Wayne, and some parts of Luzerne County. The reasoning for those outages is said to be weather-related or downed power lines.

Lines could be seen knocked down like two on Kraky Road in Scott Township. That road has been closed down while crews conduct repairs.

PP&L’s website says most of those without power should see service restored by 2 pm.

